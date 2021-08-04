There's a whole mess of incredible sandwiches on sale at Goldbelly

Goldbelly

Everyone's got a favorite sandwich and some of the best in the land are 30% off right now at Goldbelly. We're talking (12 for $169), in South Harbor, Maine (4 rolls for $139) and even a with pastrami sandwiches and matzoh ball soup from Liebman's in the Bronx (serves 2-4 for $99). Or how about a kit to make in Chicago for $79? It's Goldbelly's annual regional sandwich sale and it includes deals on some of the most iconic handheld meals from a smattering of the best food cities in the U.S.

Thinking it's a strange idea to order sandwiches online? Goldbelly has packing and sending gourmet food down to a science. I've ordered cakes and full barbecue dinners from Goldbelly and they all arrived fresh with meticulous instructions on how to heat or prepare them. Some of these sandwiches are already prepared such as the famous in New Orleans, but most are sandwiches kits so you'll put them together yourself.

Shop the and invite a few pals over for the ultimate summer sandwich soiree.

