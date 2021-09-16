Rock out with a Perytong Bluetooth sports headband for $20 (save $20)

Amazon

Have you ever lost a pair of wireless earbuds (or two) right when you've needed them? Do you feel like headphones are too bulky and easily fall off during any certain movements? I know I have, and these issues get even worse when its time for you to workout. I've been in this situation, and finding the right earphones that not only sound great, but function well under the pressure of an intense workout session can be a nuisance.

Well now, you can listen to music and podcasts whether you workout or drift off to sleep easily with the , which is $20 off from its original $40 price. I've been a fan of headbands because they wick sweat and now I'm able to listen to my favorite music and podcasts without earbuds falling out of my ears or larger headphones hurting my ears with extended use.

This Perytong Bluetooth headband comes in nine colors -- including grey, blue, green and of course black, which is something I like because I can match it with different athletic outfits. There's a wireless headset inside for hands free audio that works well when you're in movement or stationary in deep mediation. The headband itself is able to block out ambient noise without slippage, and it lasts up to 10 hours after charging. As for its material durability, its all breathable and washable after you remove the headset and control pad first.