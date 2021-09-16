Nicki Minaj SpaceX's historic all-civilian launch: How to watch Apple event: Everything announced Rivian R1T electric pickup West Side Story trailer Woolly mammoths are coming back
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Rock out with a Perytong Bluetooth sports headband for $20 (save $20)

Sleep, workout and meditate with this headband all on the go.

perytong-bluetooth-headband
Amazon

Have you ever lost a pair of wireless earbuds (or two) right when you've needed them? Do you feel like headphones are too bulky and easily fall off during any certain movements? I know I have, and these issues get even worse when its time for you to workout. I've been in this situation, and finding the right earphones that not only sound great, but function well under the pressure of an intense workout session can be a nuisance. 

Well now, you can listen to music and podcasts whether you workout or drift off to sleep easily with the Perytong Bluetooth sports headband on Amazon for $20, which is $20 off from its original $40 price. I've been a fan of headbands because they wick sweat and now I'm able to listen to my favorite music and podcasts without earbuds falling out of my ears or larger headphones hurting my ears with extended use.

See at Amazon

This Perytong Bluetooth headband comes in nine colors -- including grey, blue, green and of course black, which is something I like because I can match it with different athletic outfits. There's a wireless headset inside for hands free audio that works well when you're in movement or stationary in deep mediation. The headband itself is able to block out ambient noise without slippage, and it lasts up to 10 hours after charging. As for its material durability, its all breathable and washable after you remove the headset and control pad first. 