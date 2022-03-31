Returning an Amazon Package? Here Are 5 Ways to Send It Back

Sarah Tew/CNET

Shipping your items back can be a hassle when you don't have a right-sized box, a printer and packing tape to seal up the package. However, when it comes to Amazon returns, you don't have to worry about any of that. All you have to do is grab everything you want to send back and drive to the nearest drop-off location.

It's convenient because if you don't have the shipping box your items came in, you can bring your items to one of these locations to be packed up and shipped for free. Or, if you have all the shipping supplies you need but want the convenience of having your package picked up, you can do that, too.

Here are all the ways you can return your unwanted Amazon purchases. For more, here are four ways to ship your packages from home.

Return your package to Kohl's

If you live near a Kohl's store, the process for returning your items is simple. When you start the return process with Amazon, select Kohl's Dropoff as the option. Amazon will send you a QR code that you'll need to bring when you head to the store (you can show a picture of the QR code on your phone).

Once you give the Kohl's employee your items to be sent back and show them the QR code, they'll pack, label and ship your return for free. Even better, sometimes the store will give you Kohl's coupons when you make your returns there.

Whole Foods Market also accepts Amazon returns

When you start your return on Amazon, select Whole Foods Market as the drop off location. Note that if your preferred store isn't listed, your item or location may not be eligible for returns. Also, only select stores offer no-box returns.

Once you've made your selection, Amazon will email you a QR code for a Whole Foods employee to scan. Grab that and the items you need to return with you, and head to either the customer service desk or the return kiosk. An employee will take it from there and send off your package.

Drop your items at The UPS Store

You can also drop your items at The UPS Store. When selecting the method for returning your Amazon purchase, choose The UPS Store Dropoff. You don't need to have your items boxed or labeled with this method. Instead, The UPS Store will pack, label and ship your return for free. UPS will email you a return shipping code ahead of time that you'll need to show to an employee upon arrival.

Or request the UPS to pick up your package

If your items are eligible for the UPS Pick-up option, you won't even have to leave your house. When you start the return process on the Amazon site, follow the return prompts and select UPS Pick-up.

In this case, you'll need to package the items you're returning. However, UPS will provide the return label. UPS will pick up your package on the next business day for free, and you or another adult must be present.

Head to a physical Amazon store

If you live near one of the physical Amazon stores -- Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go -- you can drop your return off there. (Note, with Amazon closing some of its physical stores, finding a location may be more challenging.) When selecting how you'll return your purchase on the Amazon site, select Amazon Store Dropoff. If the item can't be returned to an Amazon store, it'll give you other return options.

Amazon will send you a QR code to show to an employee at the Amazon store. You'll need to bring the items in the original manufacturer's packaging.

Note that if you return items to Amazon Fresh Pickup or an Amazon Hub Locker location, you'll need to bring it in a box or box it up using the materials provided.

What about DoorDash?

DoorDash is currently testing a feature that'll let you request a Dasher to pick up your items and drop them off at one of the above locations. However, your items must already be packaged, sealed and have the prepaid return label attached. The company hasn't said when this will be widely available, as it's only in beta in select areas.