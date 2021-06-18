Prime Day portable power station deals: Up to $100 off Jackery, Rockpals and more

Deal Savings Price





Amazon Prime Day will be here before you know it: The big sale takes place Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, with savings on 2 million products across the online retail giant. And if you're in the market for a portable power station, you're in luck. Amazon already has lots of deals available on these battery-powered portable generators, whether you need one to go with you on camping trips, to construction sites or anywhere else you might need electricity off the grid.

Here are the best deals on portable power stations we've found ahead of Prime Day so far. Note that prices were accurate at the time of publication, but may fluctuate.

Jackery CNET editor Megan Wollerton called the highly-rated Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000, "the most well-rounded portable power station," with a fairly compact size, three three-prong outlets, two USB-C ports, two standard USB-A ports and more to use for your power supply and for charging your devices. It's Amazon list price is $999, but there's a $100 off coupon you can apply.

Amazon The Rockpals 300W is CNET's favorite affordable portable power station. It's only 7.5 pounds and has a ton of options, ranging from one three-prong outlet to four USB-A ports and a handful of other features to use for your portable power supply. While the Amazon list price is $300, it's currently on sale for $246, and an additional coupon brings the price down to $211 total.

Amazon EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station River includes three three-prong outlets, two USB-A outlets and one USB-C outlet, and can power up to 10 devices simultaneously. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $349, with an additional $70 off coupon, bringing the price down to $279.