Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone for the year. But if you're in the market for a portable power station, you're in luck. Amazon still has lots of deals available on these battery-powered portable generators, whether you need one to go with you on camping trips, to construction sites or anywhere else you might need electricity off the grid.

Here are some of the best deals on portable power stations we've found post-Prime Day, thanks to some Amazon coupons. Note that prices were accurate at the time of publication, but may fluctuate.

Jackery CNET editor Megan Wollerton called the highly rated Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 "the most well-rounded portable power station." It's fairly compact, has three-prong outlets, two USB-C ports, two standard USB-A ports and more to use for your power supply and charging your devices. Its Amazon list price is $999, but there's a $100 off coupon you can apply.

Amazon The Rockpals 300W is CNET's favorite affordable portable power station. It's only 7.5 pounds and has a ton of options, ranging from a three-prong outlet to four USB-A ports and a handful of features for portable power supply. While it's currently on sale for $246, an additional coupon brings the price down to $211 total.

Amazon EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station River includes three three-prong outlets, two USB-A outlets and one USB-C outlet, and can power up to 10 devices simultaneously. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $349, with an additional $70 off coupon, bringing the price down to $279.