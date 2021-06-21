Prime Day can't-miss deals Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals Target's rival sale Walmart's competing sale Best Buy's me-too sale IRS child tax credit portal
Prime Day portable power station deals: Save $100 on Jackery, Rockpals and more

We've found some of the best sales on portable power stations ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived: The big sale kicked off on Monday and goes through Tuesday, with savings on 2 million products across the online retail giant. And if you're in the market for a portable power station, you're in luck. Amazon already has lots of deals available on these battery-powered portable generators, whether you need one to go with you on camping trips, to construction sites or anywhere else you might need electricity off the grid.

Here are some of the best deals on portable power stations we've found for Prime Day so far. Note that prices were accurate at the time of publication, but may fluctuate.

Prime Day 2021

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000: $850

Save $150
Jackery

CNET editor Megan Wollerton called the highly rated Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000, "the most well-rounded portable power station," with a fairly compact size, three-prong outlets, two USB-C ports, two standard USB-A ports and more to use for your power supply and charging your devices. Its Amazon list price is $999, but there's a $150 off coupon you can apply. 

$850 at Amazon

Rockpals 300W Portable Power Station: $201

Save $99
Amazon

The Rockpals 300W is CNET's favorite affordable portable power station. It's only 7.5 pounds and has a ton of options, ranging from a three-prong outlet to four USB-A ports and a handful of features for portable power supply. While it's currently on sale for $246, an additional coupon brings the price down to $201 total. 

$201 at Amazon

EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station River: $279

Save $100
Amazon

EF Ecoflow Portable Power Station River includes three three-prong outlets, two USB-A outlets and one USB-C outlet, and can power up to 10 devices simultaneously. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $349, with an additional $70 off coupon, bringing the price down to $279. 

$279 at Amazon
