Presidents Day Sale: Snag Up to 50% Off at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photos by Bed Bath & Beyond/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a Presidents Day deal where you can on bedding, bath, kitchen and vacuums. If you're excited for this deal you should be because this is one of Bed Bath & Beyond's better bargains. Previous sales have been merely 25% off, but this one is giving you a bigger discount and on a wider range products.

There's inexpensive prices on things such as comforters and quilt sets as well as on comfortable pillows for as low as $5. In the event that you're looking for kitchen bargains, with a little searching you'll find several high-quality devices from brands such as Ninja, KitchenAid and OXO Good Grips, among others. Although air fryers and other kitchen appliances are relatively inexpensive, bowls and other kitchen equipment are among the most affordable items available. You can also grab a vacuum, but whether it's worth buying will depend on your budget. Most of the top-tier vacuums are still expensive even with the discount, but you can still grab affordable items like this .

If you are interested in any of these products or want to see the entire sale, be sure to check out this Bed Bath & Beyond event before it closes on Feb. 21.