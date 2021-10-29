Get 100 forever stamps for $50 (save $8) and never be without

Daily Steals

Sending a letter by mail is still important for many of us, but finding stamps can be annoying. They're hard to track down when you need one -- my pharmacy always seems to be out and the post office is 15 minutes away.

A US postage stamp went up to 58 cents this past summer, and it will inevitably go up again. But Forever stamps never expire or need add-on postage. Right now, you can bag a and never have to worry about having one for birthday and holiday cards, bills or whatever else you might need to send by snail mail in the near future.

Oh, and you're saving $8 since the 100-pack is selling for just $50 on Daily Steals (with free shipping). That would run you $108 at the post office. So snatch up on an adult-size bundle of stamps: Throw some in your car, a few in your wallet or purse and leave the rest at home. You can even pick from different motifs like American flags, Christmas/Santa images or hearts.

Honestly, having stamps when you need them is one giant leap toward feeling like you've actually got your stuff together, for once.