Our favorite blender for 2 years running is down to $60 right now

Two years in a row, the NutriBullet 1200-watt topped at least a dozen other models to nab the No. 1 spot in CNET's big blender showdown. The powerful full-sized blender is currently down to $60 (normally $110) ahead of Black Friday, which is the lowest we've ever seen it drop and as good a blender bargain as you're likely to find.

To be clear, the NutriBullet isn't the best blender we tested, overall. There are expensive power models from premium brands like Vitamix, Breville and Blendtec that can do more, blender faster and even have slightly sturdier builds but they cost double or triple. If you're factoring price into the mix, the NutriBullet 1,200-watt with its large 64-ounce container has superb value -- and that's at the normal price of $110. Nab it while it's $50 off and we're venturing into ridiculously good value territory.

The versatile blender is down to $60 at and right now ahead of Black Friday.