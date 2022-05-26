Oh-so-Comfy Birkenstock Sandals Are Just $75 Right Now (Save $45)

Ask anyone who owns a pair of Birkenstocks and they'll be glad to tell you how much they love 'em. Just make sure you earmark a few minutes because folks can be pretty passionate about this particular brand of German footwear. "Birks" are famous for molding to your feet after a few weeks, essentially making them a custom piece of footwear. They're also known to last a very long time which is why paying just $75 for a pair is a rather good investment for you and your feet.
These high-end sandals normally cost $120 but Woot.com has several pairs on sale for today (or until sold out), some as cheap as $75. The best news is they're available in several styles and colors and in many sizes at these discounted prices.
- Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandals: $75(save $45)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals: $83 (save $27)
- Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Oiled Leather Sandals: $93 (save $43)
- Birkenstock Women's Mayari Sandals: $75 (save $25)
