No Bottle Opener? Try One of These Tricks to Open Your Beer

National Beer Day is here, and what better way to celebrate than trying a new flavor from a beer subscription box or the store? However, if you opt for a bottle, you're probably going to need a way to pry the cap off if you don't have a bottle opener nearby. No worries, we've got you covered with several creative ways to open your drink. Even better, you likely have at least one of these items lying around.

The most important tool you need is leverage, the force that will ultimately pry the bottle top from your bottle. You'll need an object that's sturdy, easy to grip and has an edge. Often you'll start by placing the edge of the object under the lip of the crown cap and then pry away slowly, working your way around the cap. Eventually, the cap will pop off.

So instead of smashing off the top with a rock and hoping for the best, try one of these other methods to get that stubborn cap off when you don't have a dedicated bottle opener on hand.

Smartphone and tablet chargers

Smartphone and tablet chargers have been used to open bottles. Position one of the two prongs from the wall plug end under the cap and pry upward. This method will take more work than others, but who doesn't have a charger on them?

Just in case things go sideways (like your prongs), we don't recommend using your favorite charger.

MacBook or iPad chargers

A MacBook or iPad charger can also be used very much like an actual bottle opener. The circular crown that holds the two-prong adapter or extension cord in place is shaped in such a way that it can be used to remove a cap. Just be careful, as the plastic has been known to crack, and it's usually cheaper to just buy a bottle opener than to replace a charger. It's probably a better idea to explore other options before resorting to this one.

A countertop or table

Use a countertop or table to pop the cap off, just not your gorgeous granite or marble countertop. You'll want to make sure it has a sharp edge rather than a rounded edge, so you can position the lid just right. Place the lip of the cap on a sharp corner of the counter and hit down on the top of the lid while gently pulling the bottle down. It's quick, easy and gets the job done without using any tools.

If you're worried about scratching your countertop or table, try placing a thin kitchen towel between it and the bottle cap.

Sunglasses

You always have your sunglasses on you, right? Get a pair that also serves as a bottle opener. William Painter makes a great pair of bottle-opener sunglasses, or you can opt for a to pop the lid with.

Anything metal

Use anything metal that you have on hand. If you're outside, pop the cap off with any metal railing or a metal bumper (if you have one). If you're inside, use a metal handle on your dresser or cabinets. You would pop the top off the same way as with the countertop -- by placing the lip on the edge and smacking down on the lid while pulling the bottle down.

Sandals



There are some cool sandals out there that have a built-in bottle opener. Reef makes sandals that come equipped with a bottle opener on the underside of the shoe. All you have to do is whip off the flip-flop, pop the bottle's cap off and put your shoe back on. Just make sure to clean the bottle opener every once in a while, as it can get clogged with sand or dirt.

A house key

A house key will certainly work. It's typically thin enough to place under the lip of a bottle's cap, but it works best if you leave it on your key chain, as the other items attached to your keys will give you more to grip. Grip the neck of the bottle and position the key sideways under the cap (make sure the ridged side is under the cap). Move the key up and down until the cap comes off. You will have to work at it for a minute.

Scissors

Scissors are usually made of steel and come with handles, which provide grip and leverage. But they're also sharpened, so be careful not to cut or slice your finger as you pry the cap off the bottle. There are two ways to do this -- with the scissors opened and with the scissors closed. The closed and probably safer option is to place the scissors under the cap and pry upward. The opened option (a bit sketchy) is to place the scissors around the bottom of the cap and wiggle up until the top comes off.

A lighter

Have a lighter? By gripping the bottleneck with your nondominant hand and positioning it over your index finger knuckle and under the rim of the cap, you can use the leverage to easily remove the bottle cap. With some practice, you can send the cap flying using nothing but a lighter.

A fork

A fork also works pretty well. It's usually easier to get it inside the grooves of the cap, and you can pry the cap loose with less force by using an individual prong of the fork.

A spoon

If you're at someone's house and they can't find a bottle opener, chances are there's at least one spoon around that you can use to your thirsty advantage. It may take some practice to get the grip just right. Try grabbing the neck of the bottle as close to the cap as you can get with your nondominant hand. Position the spoon under the lip of the cap and, using the base of your thumb as leverage, pry the cap loose.

A butter knife



The very tip of a butter knife can be used to bend just a small section of the cap away from the bottle. Then position the tip of the knife under the lip, so that it's between the cap and the glass rim. In a careful and swift motion, tap the handle of the knife on the counter to pop off the cap.

A flathead screwdriver

A flathead screwdriver works just as well with the same general instructions. Position the screwdriver head underneath the lip of the cap and use the leverage to pry it loose. You can also tap the handle of the screwdriver on a countertop to pop the lid off.

A claw hammer

A claw hammer can also be used. Flip it upside down and position the claw end (now facing upward) under the lip. Use the extra leverage to peel away the cap.

A ring

This one's a little iffy because a lot could go wrong to damage you or your ring, but if you're confident, it's an option that's been said to work. While wearing a wide-band ring, place the edge under the bottle cap. Get a good grip on the cap with your hand and tilt the bottle in the opposite direction until the lid pops off. Again, please, please be careful.