Ninja's excellent ice cream maker is $50 off (all-time low)

Making ice cream at home never really appealed to me all that much. That is until I got my hands on the new earlier this year and had a grand old time -- read my full review here. The innovative ice cream machine was launched in 2021 and flipped the concept on its head a bit (more on that below).

Ninja's Creami normally retails for $200 or so but it's currently down to $180 at both and . The Creami would make an excellent gift for the ice cream fiend on your list. It's also super kid-friendly making it a great weekend eats project for the family, especially when warm weather rolls around again.

Read more: Ninja's new ice cream maker has me rethinking my addiction to store-bought

With most ice cream makers, you can only make one flavor at a time since they use a frozen inner bowl to churn the stuff and that bowl must be refrozen in order to make another batch. The Ninja Creami relies on freezing the base of the ice cream itself and then churning it with a high-powered blender-like function (although this is not a blender so don't use it as such), to create perfectly creamy sorbets, ice creams and gelato.

I made classic ice creams as well as some non-dairy creations, fresh fruit sorbets and one using my favorite sugar alternatives. They all came out extremely smooth and delicious. I'd purport that the normal price of $200-$230 is a bit steep for this machine but down to $180, where it is right now at Kohl's, is a very attractive price for an extremely fun and easy-to-use ice cream maker.