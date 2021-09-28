New Amazon Smart Thermostat takes on Nest with low $60 price

Amazon

Amazon announced the Amazon Smart Thermostat at its 2021 invite-only launch event on Tuesday. The $60 smart device works with Alexa, according to Dave Limp, Amazon senior vice president for devices and services.

Alexa can automatically adjust your temperature preferences depending on if you're home or out of the house. You can also set up Alexa routines with your smart thermostat. For example, you can set up a "goodnight" routine and Alexa will turn down the heat or cooling in your home.

The device was created in partnership with Honeywell Home and is designed to keep your home at a comfortable temperature while not compromising on energy efficiency. In addition, Limp says the smart thermostat will work with most existing HVAC systems.

The Smart Thermostat is Amazon's first such device, taking on products from Google's Nest brand, Ecobee and partner Honeywell.

Amazon didn't livestream its presentation to the general public, but the company promised attendees "news about our latest Amazon devices, features and services," according to invitations that went out last week. Last year's event included revamped Echo and Echo Dot speakers, the Always Home Cam Ring drone, and a rotating smart display.

This is a developing story.