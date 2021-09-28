New Amazon Echo Show 15, Astro, Glow: How and when to buy

Screenshot/CNET

Amazon unleashed the latest wave of its Echo smart speakers, a new Amazon Smart Thermostat, the Halo View health and fitness band and a heap of other devices at its invite-only product launch on Tuesday. Amazon once again takes aim at Google, Apple, Ecobee and others as it vies for a place in your heart and home. But the biggest reveal was Astro, Amazon's new smart robot that will be available starting at $1,000. You can sign up today to receive an invite. Astro will ship later this year.

Together, the devices include bigger screens, more customization, additional privacy settings and facial recognition. The product launch also included a new lineup of Ring security products. Here's are the big takeaways about how and when to buy Amazon's newest devices (for example, the Amazon Glow is invite-only). Here's what to know. This is a developing story. More updates are coming soon.

Astro is a new robot that brings AI to your home. The robot comes with a periscope camera to show a live view and a mobile app to check on your home when you're away. Astro works with Alexa Together and Ring Protect Pro. You can sign-up to request an invite today and Astro will ship later this year.

Amazon partnered with Honeywell Home to create an Energy Star certified smart thermostat that competes with Nest. Most customers may be able to get the thermostat for free after utility rebates. It's an Amazon Alexa-enabled thermostat that supports routines and automatically adjusts temperatures.

This upgrade to the Echo Show is bigger than later models. It has a design similar to the Samsung Frame TV. The smart hub also has facial recognition, tightening the competition with Apple and personalized to-do lists, like Google's Hub Max.

The kid-friendly Amazon smart device is brand new and much different from the Echo Glow. The latest model now has a tall 14-inch display but doesn't have Amazon Alexa. Instead, kids can use a silicone mat for interactive games, books, and more -- all while on a video call from the Amazon Glow. You can request an invite to the Glow program today.