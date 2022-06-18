Need Help Crate Training Your Dog? This Deal at Diggs Has Got You Covered

Adopting a dog? Make sure you have everything your dog will need with . Right now you can get the starter kit for 15% off by using the code PUPPY15 at checkout, bringing the total down to $414. This deal includes the Revol Dog Crate, Snooz Crate Pad, and Groov Training Aid.

The collapsible is easy to set up, transport, and store. It was designed with safety in mind, and features a unique diamond-shaped mesh pattern -- to help prevent injury to your dog's mouth and paws. This stylish crate also has removable tray flooring, making clean-up a breeze. The Revol is comfortable for dogs of all shapes, ages, and mobility range, as it comes in four different sizes and has multiple doors. Revol also comes with a one-year limited warranty.

The Puppy Starter Kit also contains the , which fits perfectly inside the Revol. The Snooz is made up of tear-resistant, durable, and machine washable materials-- so you won't have to worry about little accidents anymore.

And the last item in the kit is the . The Groov is designed to help sooth your dog and allow them to get comfortable with their crate. This enrichment tool is intended to encourage licking, which is proven to have a calming effect on dogs. Just add your dog's favorite spread and attach it to the inside of the crate. A freezer sleeve is also included with the Groov, so you can make puppy popsicles as well. Be sure to catch this deal before it runs off!