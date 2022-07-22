National Tequila Day 2022: Drink Specials, Deals and More

Tequila has its origins in the Jalisco region of central western Mexico but the spirit, distilled from the blue agave plant, is enjoyed the world over -- sipped neat, mixed into margaritas and other cocktails and gulped as a shot with salt and lime.

First commercially produced in the 1700s, tequila was formally introduced in the US at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Don Cenobio Sauza, founder of Sauza Tequila, started large-scale exports into the states at the turn of the century.



Tequila popularity here grew immensely during Prohibition, when it was smuggled across the border from Mexico.

Today, it's a billion-dollar industry, and the US is the largest market -- responsible for 80% of exports. By law, all mezcals billing themselves as tequila must be made from blue agave in Jalisco, and there are several varieties: tequila blanco, bottled immediately or shortly after distillation, tequila reposado, aged in oak barrels for between two months and a year, and tequila joven, a mix of blanco and reposado. Tequila añejo is aged between one and three years, and tequila extra añejo is aged more than three years.

Chevy's

Tequila mixto contains less than 100% blue agave, typically diluted with cane sugar or high fructose corn syrup.

If all that has whet your thirst, we've got some great ways to enjoy National Tequila Day on July 24, both out and about and at home.



Chevy's

On July 24, get $3 house margaritas made with gold tequila, triple sec, and sweet and sour at participating Chevy's locations.

Chili's

Why stick to just one tequila special? On National Tequila Day, Chili's is offering its margarita of the month, the Bacardi Beach Party -- made with Bacardi Silver rum, Mi Campo blanco tequila, blue curacao, coconut and pineapple -- for just $5.

The Tex-Mex chain is also selling a $6 Presidente margarita -- made with reposado tequila, orange liqueur and brandy -- and the mammoth Gallon Mar-go-'Rita, a one-gallon margarita to-go, for $30.

Dos Equis

Dos Equis

The folks behind Dos Equis have been brewing beer for more than a century, but they've just launched a new canned Margarita Classic Lime, made with blanco tequila and real lime juice.



It's available in $14.29 12-ounce four-packs in select retailers in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Las Vegas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and New Mexico, and online via .

El Torito

This California-based eatery with more than 60 locations is celebrating National Tequila Day with $5 Cadillac Margaritas, made with premium Lunazul tequila, sweet and sour, and a side of Cointreau Noir.

Hornitos

To celebrate National Tequila Day, Hornitos Tequila is offering two fans a chance to win a three-day, two-night trip to Tequila, Mexico -- the birthplace of Hornitos -- for a private tour of the label's agave fields.

Hornitos

Visit the entry page and enter the keyword TEQUILADAY for your chance to win.

You must enter by July 24 and winners will be announced the week of July 25.

Onda

Onda

The tequila seltzer brand co-founded by Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is offering $5 off the purchase of any Onda variety pack.



And if you live in Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco or Washington, DC, you can get 50% a ride from the Alto ride-share service all day long. (Text ONDA to 855-410-6397 for details.)

On the Border



For National Tequila Day, On the Border is offering margaritas made with 1800 Tequila Grande for just $6.

Patrón

Patrón

In the 1990s, when golden-hued tequila mixto was all the rage, Patrón emerged as an ultra-premium brand offering a crystal-clear consistency and a mash bill of 100% blue agave.

For National Tequila Day 2022, Patrón is reteaming with Lalique crystal on their third collaboration: Patrón en Lalique: Serie 3. A crystal decanter designed by Lalique creative director Marc Larminaux offers a creative interpretation of the agave plant and houses a rare blend of Patrón's extra añejo tequila, which is marked by a sweet yet smooth flavor profile with hints of spice, dried fruit, sherry and wood.

Each of the 299 bottles being produced is handmade by artisanal glassmakers and individually numbered at Lalique's factory in Wingen-sur-Moder in Alsace, France.

With a retail price of $7,500, the limited-edition decanters are available starting July 24 in select stores. Fifteen will be available exclusively on BlockBar.com, a direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for fine wine and spirits, with a unique amber decanter stopper.



An NFT of the bottle is available to purchase through credit card, ethereum or wire transfer, which people can redeem for the physical product

Taco Cabana



The fast-casual eatery is rolling out its newest cocktail, the strawberry chipotle margarita, on July 22.

Tipsy Scoop

Tipsy Scoopy

This National Tequila Day, trade your margarita glass for an ice cream cone with Tipsy Scoop's Fiesta Pack, a tequila-infused $56 four-pack of ice creams and sorbets.



Founder Melissa Tavss' decadent treats includes Tequila Mexican Hot Chocolate, made with chocolate-cinnamon ice cream infused with tequila reposado, and Strawberry White Sangria Sorbet, a floral strawberry sorbet infused with dry white wine and elderflower liqueur.



There's also Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, made with coﬀee ice cream infused with hazelnut liqueur, and Cafe Patrón, as well as Mango Margarita Sorbet, a sorbet infused with Tequila Plata and fresh mango.



Order these boozy flavors online or at a Tipsy Scoop barlour in New York City.