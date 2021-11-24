Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
My favorite pet carrier is $28 right now (down from $90)

Upgrade your pet travel bag with this Sherpa carrier, down to $28 for Black Friday.

I adopted a sweet little 12-pound terrier earlier this year. Freddie comes just about everywhere with me: planes, trains and even a few boat rides in 2021. All this travel with is made both possible and comfortable by way of our sturdy Sherpa carrier bag. It's got everything you want in a dog or cat travel bag and it's on sale for Black Friday, down to $28 at Chewy (discount automatically applied at checkout). 

This bag is normally around $90, which is sadly what I paid. But you can bet I'm grabbing a second one at this price, just in case it ever goes missing.

The Sherpa is carry-on approved for major airlines (I've done it, don't worry) and is meant for dogs up to 16 pounds. You can get it in a larger and smaller size too, but the larger won't be allowed on planes. The bag is super light and has a comfy strap. Plus, all the parts work smoothly and without issue: pockets, zippers, strap adjustment. 

Chewy adds another $5 for shipping unless you get your cart over $49. That's not hard to do considering nearly the entire site is on sale, including toys, treats, beds, balls and just about anything else your pup could need.