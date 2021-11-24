My favorite pet carrier is $28 right now (down from $90)

David Watsky/CNET

I adopted a sweet little 12-pound terrier earlier this year. Freddie comes just about everywhere with me: planes, trains and even a few boat rides in 2021. All this travel with is made both possible and comfortable by way of our sturdy Sherpa carrier bag. It's got everything you want in a dog or cat travel bag and it's on sale for Black Friday, (discount automatically applied at checkout).

This bag is normally around $90, which is sadly what I paid. But you can bet I'm grabbing a second one at this price, just in case it ever goes missing.

The Sherpa is carry-on approved for major airlines (I've done it, don't worry) and is meant for dogs up to 16 pounds. You can get it in a larger and smaller size too, but the larger won't be allowed on planes. The bag is super light and has a comfy strap. Plus, all the parts work smoothly and without issue: pockets, zippers, strap adjustment.

Chewy adds another $5 for shipping unless you get your cart over $49. That's not hard to do considering , including toys, treats, beds, balls and just about anything else your pup could need.