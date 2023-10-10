X
My 2 Favorite Flashlights Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day. I Wish I'd Bought These Years Ago

You wear one on your head, and the other is a handheld. Both will show you the light.

A headlamp and handheld flashlight on a blue background
Amazon/CNET

As every dad knows, keeping a half-dozen or so flashlights around the house is of paramount importance. 

Most of mine are old, cheap, outright dead or a combination of all three. I call those the decoys, aka the ones the kids have access to. But there are two in particular I couldn't live without, and these are the ones that always have full battery and stay out of reach. They're both on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day

The first one is my go-to all-purpose flashlight that I keep in my nightstand: This ThruNite LED light is not much bigger than a pen but literally stronger than the massive lantern-shaped flashlight I remember my dad keeping by his bed when I was a kid.

The first thing you'll notice about this flashlight is that it's shockingly small. It comfortably fits in a pocket and isn't much bigger than a nice pen. But despite its size, it packs a punch. It has three different brightness settings (plus a strobe setting) that cover a range of needs. The lowest setting is perfect for checking out a noise downstairs in the middle of the night without blinding yourself awake with brightness. The brightest setting can compete with my outdoor floodlight if I need to light up the backyard. 

Pro-tip for good flashlight maintenance: Keep a stock of Amazon Basics batteries on hand, so you never have to worry about having a great flashlight and no batteries. I keep cases of AA, AAA and 9-volt batteries on hand at all times. (Again: dad.)

The other essential flashlight in my life is a basic head lamp from Hoxida. I use this for times when I need my hands and some light at the same time.

I originally bought this head lamp for an overnight trail-running race to make sure I wouldn't catch a root in the dark and fall on my face. It's also great for predawn or evening runs when you just want a light to catch the attention of cars. 

I wish I'd realized way sooner how much more useful it can be than just for running in the dark. Some of the other things I've used this light for are picking up after my dog while walking in the dark, finding old stuff in the boxes in my attic, and basic car care and maintenance that requires just a bit more illumination than the sunlight can provide. 

The head lamp itself is adjustable and comfortable enough to wear and forget about for however long you need it. It recharges via USB and can go weeks in between charges if used for only quick little jobs. The longest I've used it continuously is a couple of hours, and it stayed as bright as when it was fully charged the whole time. 

