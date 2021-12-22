Snag 3 bottles of fancy Mrs. Meyer's hand soap for $8

Mrs. Meyer's

I don't know who Mrs. Meyer's is but she sure knows how to make an attractive and nice-smelling bottle of soap. You've seen the brand's home and cleaning products on shelves, but those fancy soaps, candles and cleaning supplies are typically a little pricey. Now would be the time to stock up since several of Mrs. Meyer's popular products are on sale at Amazon. You can nab (normally $13) or , down from $20.

There are also three-packs of and for $9 and for $12. If you're thinking about stuffing stockings with any of it, check carefully because some products arrive after Christmas. The candles, however, should show up before Saturday and just in time to mask the smell of aunt Judy's "famous" Christmas casserole.

Mrs. Meyer's products are all cruelty-free and made from mostly plant-derived ingredients, free from parabens, sulfates, triclosan and phthalates.

Read more: 7 hand soaps that fight germs, from cheap to luxury