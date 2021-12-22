Queen's Brian May details 'horrendous' COVID battle CES cancellations TikTok dethrones Google Baby dinosaur fossil Sharon and her disastrous viral Thanksgiving pie 24 great last-minute gift cards
Snag 3 bottles of fancy Mrs. Meyer's hand soap for $8

These home and cleaning products smell good and look great -- and they've never been cheaper on Amazon.

I don't know who Mrs. Meyer's is but she sure knows how to make an attractive and nice-smelling bottle of soap. You've seen the brand's home and cleaning products on shelves, but those fancy soaps, candles and cleaning supplies are typically a little pricey. Now would be the time to stock up since several of Mrs. Meyer's popular products are on sale at Amazon. You can nab three bottles of soap for less than $8 (normally $13) or two candles for $14, down from $20.  

There are also three-packs of dish soap and surface cleaner for $9 and air freshener spray for $12. If you're thinking about stuffing stockings with any of it, check carefully because some products arrive after Christmas. The candles, however, should show up before Saturday and just in time to mask the smell of aunt Judy's "famous" Christmas casserole. 

Mrs. Meyer's products are all cruelty-free and made from mostly plant-derived ingredients, free from parabens, sulfates, triclosan and phthalates. 

