The AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden is just $60 right now

If you missed yesterday's deal on the AeroGarden Harvest at Best Buy, which sold out in a jiff, you're not out of luck just yet. AeroGarden's smaller, sleeker model -- the AeroGarden Sprout indoor smart garden -- is down to $60 (normally $100) at Woot (an Amazon subsidiary) right now and for today only.
We've tested plenty of indoor gardens including AeroGarden models and they work surprisingly well, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. Hearty vegetables are a bit trickier but if you -- or Mom -- would make use of fresh basil, parsley or mint, this is the perfect place to grow it and you can do it year-round. The self-contained seed pods mean no mess and the AeroGarden Sprout provides both water and light via LEDs to keep your plants in constant bloom. The kit even comes with three pods to get you started: Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill, plus a 3-ounce bottle of plant nutrients.
Right now you'll score $40 off the list price but it's a one-day deal so if you're looking to scoop up an indoor garden for yourself or as a great gift for Mom, you'll want to act fast. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.
Read more: The best indoor garden for every type of gardener in 2021