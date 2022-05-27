More Memorial Day Sales Going on Now: Ashley Furniture, Mattress Firm and More

Memorial Day is this weekend and we're already seeing a ton of great deals from retailers across the board. Just to make sure you're getting the absolute best offer, here are some more sales from a few latecomers.

As always, mattresses and appliances are getting big discounts but other home products like furniture and lighting fixtures are seeing their prices drop as well. Check out our Memorial Day collection for a complete list of deals.

Ashley Furniture Shop the Ashley Furniture's Memorial Day sale and get up to 20% off select items, including living room furniture, outdoor patio sets, mattresses, home decorations and more.

Check out these great deals from Ashley Furniture:





(save $30)



Dyson Shop at eBay this weekend to save on thousands of items, including home and kitchen appliances, electronics, vacuums, clothing and much more. Use code MEMDAY15OFF to get 15% off your order of $25 or more. You can use this code on two orders per eBay account with a maximum saving of $100.

Here are a few highlights from eBay:

(save $212)

(save $250)



(save $205)

Lumens If you're looking to brighten up your space this season, head on over to Lumens. Find up to 50% off lighting, furniture, fans and more during their May Sale. No code is needed.

Check these top sellers from Lumens:

(save $156)



(save $39)



Mattress Firm Right now you can snag a queen mattress for the price of a twin at Mattress Firm. Shop the company's Memorial Day sale and you can get up to 50% off. Queen beds can start as low as $170 and you'll get up to $500 off big brands like Tempur-Pedic.

Here are a few more deals on queen beds from Mattress Firm:

(save $500)

(save $570)



(save $450)



Read more: Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals: Casper, Puffy, Nolah, Amerisleep and More

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.