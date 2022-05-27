Home

More Memorial Day Sales Going on Now: Ashley Furniture, Mattress Firm and More

The long weekend of deals just got even better as more retailers join the fray.

Memorial Day is this weekend and we're already seeing a ton of great deals from retailers across the board. Just to make sure you're getting the absolute best offer, here are some more sales from a few latecomers.

As always, mattresses and appliances are getting big discounts but other home products like furniture and lighting fixtures are seeing their prices drop as well. Check out our Memorial Day collection for a complete list of deals.
Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture

Get up to 20% off select furniture at the Memorial Day sale

Shop the Ashley Furniture's Memorial Day sale and get up to 20% off select items, including living room furniture, outdoor patio sets, mattresses, home decorations and more.

See at Ashley Furniture

Check out these great deals from Ashley Furniture:
Dyson

eBay

Get 15% off plus free shipping with code MEMDAY15OFF

Shop at eBay this weekend to save on thousands of items, including home and kitchen appliances, electronics, vacuums, clothing and much more. Use code MEMDAY15OFF to get 15% off your order of $25 or more. You can use this code on two orders per eBay account with a maximum saving of $100.

See at eBay

Here are a few highlights from eBay:
Lumens

Lumens

Get up to 50% off select items

If you're looking to brighten up your space this season, head on over to Lumens. Find up to 50% off lighting, furniture, fans and more during their May Sale. No code is needed.

See at Lumens

Check these top sellers from Lumens:
Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm

Get up to 50% off select mattresses

Right now you can snag a queen mattress for the price of a twin at Mattress Firm. Shop the company's Memorial Day sale and you can get up to 50% off. Queen beds can start as low as $170 and you'll get up to $500 off big brands like Tempur-Pedic.

See at Mattress Firm

Here are a few more deals on queen beds from Mattress Firm:

