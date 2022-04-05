Misen Skillets and Dutch Ovens Are 50% Off Right Now

Misen

A little birdy told us that direct-to-consumer cookware producer Misen made a few too many of some of its best-selling cookware and so the brand is letting them go for 50% off.

Sale items include the brand's excellent large , currently down to $83, and the sturdy , which can be had for just $33 (normally $65) when you use code SUPPLYCHAINSAVINGS at checkout. You can also bag Misen's (essentially a shorter Dutch oven) for $70 and a for searing burgers indoors for just $33.

Shop the and scoop some quality cookware while it's half off. Some items, like the Dutch oven, appear to have limited inventory, so I'd suggest securing the color you want while it's still in stock.

