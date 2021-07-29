Bezos' space plans sparked laughs in 2000 Elon Musk announces Tesla AI Day Robinhood IPO Infrastructure deal moves ahead in Senate Suicide Squad review 4 million unemployment refunds coming
Grab this nifty microfridge and warmer for $30 right now (save $20)

Your office desk will be made exponentially cooler (or warmer) with the addition of this tiny appliance.

There are small appliances and then there are really small appliances. If you've got skincare products or medicines that need refrigeration (or warming), or just like having an icy cold beverage available at arm's length and at a moment's notice, this tiny 4-liter, portable microfridge and warmer us for you. The already discounted AstroAI fridge is down to just $30 at Amazon right now when you apply a $7 extra savings coupon. 

While we haven't had a chance to test this little fella, it does have a solid 4.4-star rating in over 25k reviews on Amazon. The microfridge will hold a six-pack of 12-ounce cans and keeps things cool down to 32 degrees F or warm up to 150 F.  If you want to keep a few cold drinks handy or some warm food warm until you're ready to eat it, this will do both. It also makes sense for storing skincare products and medications that must be kept at specific temps. The fridge and warmer has both AC and DC adapters to plug into a standard wall outlet or the 12-volt "cigarette lighter" in your car.