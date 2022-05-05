Memorial Day Deals: Early Sales on Mattresses, Appliances and More

Memorial Day is only a few weeks away, and we expect to see a ton of deals from retailers on a wide range of products. Expect savings on a wide variety of products ranging from mattresses to appliances, electronics to items for the home and much more. It can be hard to sort the savings and find the best deals during big events. That's why it's a good idea to start early.

We've gone through and rounded up the best Memorial Day deals available now, and more great discounts will be heading your way soon as we get close to Memorial Day. Keep checking back, because we'll keep this page updated frequently with the newest price drops and great finds for everyone. For now, check out our list of Memorial Day savings opportunities that are already here.

Layla Layla is offering special discounts on mattresses, bedding, bed frames and more. Get up to $150 off Layla's memory foam mattress and up to $200 off Layla's hybrid mattress. Each qualifying mattress purchase will come with two free pillows. Also, you can get up to $600 off select adjustable bases, $50 off memory foam toppers, up to $55 off mattress protectors and much more. Read our Layla mattress review.

Maytag While not specifically a "Memorial Day" sale, Maytag is celebrating "Maytag Month," now through June 1. If you're purchasing home appliances, Maytag is offering a rebate of up to $200 when you purchase select appliances online. (The rebate will be sent by mail on a prepaid card). And if you're a brick-and-mortar kind of shopper, you can still save up to $200 with an instant rebate at participating locations on select Maytag appliances.

Plants.com Now through May 31, Plants.com is offering 20% off select plants for the office when you use code OFFICE20 at checkout. Succulents, palms, bonsai and more low-maintenance finds would look great in any space. There's a large selection, with price ranges of just over $20 to about $150, with the vast majority landing somewhere around $50 before the discount is applied.