Lodge's 6.5-quart Dutch oven is a steal at $50 (save $29)

Instant Pots are easy and air fryers are fast and fun, but nothing soothes the winter cooking blues quite like a Dutch oven. If your kitchen lineup is missing one of these chef-favorite pots, you can snag a right now. That's $29 off the list price and a really good deal on a quality piece of cookware from a true legacy American producer.

The Dutch oven in question is available at Walmart at the sale price. You can have it in merlot red or emerald green and it'll ship for free by next week. By comparison, a very similar Lodge pot with a slightly different design is selling for .

This pot is the perfect vessel to simmer a slow sauce or chili on a Sunday, or braise a lamb shank or meat for a stew. Enameled cast iron is durable as heck, and the slick coating makes it impossibly easy to clean. The 6.5-quart size is perfect if you're cooking for three or four on the regular. A smaller .

I use mine every week, if not more, during winter. I suspect you'll get good mileage and a whole lot of tasty eats out of yours too.

