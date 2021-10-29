Lenovo's large 21-inch smart frame is 50% off right now

Lenovo

You've probably seen those smaller digital smart frames before, but you may not know that Lenovo released an evolutionary, much larger 21-inch version last year. The smart frame is made to hang on a wall and display family photos or digital art. It's a fun idea but the launch price of $400 felt rather steep for what it was, and pricey even when it settled at $300. Right now, the which is a much more attractive proposition for a very giftable piece of tech.

The brilliant Lenovo smart frame has 16GB of memory and Bluetooth connectivity to control images remotely. It can rotate your favorite photos which you can load from your device or hold one image including your favorite piece of digital artwork. The screen is anti-glare with 1920 x 1080 full high definition (FHD).

While we haven't tested this smart frame yet, many of Lenovo's other products like this and this get good marks from CNET editors.