Grab a 3-in-1 leaf blower, vac and mulcher for $75 (save 21%)

Worx

As we motor through October, all those peep-worthy leaves will soon be inches-deep on your lawn. (Hey, they don't call it "fall" for nothing.) You can rake until your arms are numb, or you can pick up a discounted that doubles as an outdoor vacuum with a built-in mulching system for just $75 on Amazon. That's 21% off the list price and a lot of lawn cleanup for not a lot of money. Amazon has an entire lineup of fall cleanup tools on sale, in fact -- , , , -- and the timing couldn't be better.

The Worx Trivac does three key chores to quickly deal with fallen leaves: It blows them into a pile with the blower function. It sucks them up when you reverse the airflow into vacuum mode. And a built-in metal grinder mulches as much as 10 gallons of leaves in a single bag.

While we haven't tested this Worx Trivac model yet, loads of purchase reviews testify that this is great value for a leaf blower and mulcher, even if the balance is a little awkward, which can cause some arm fatigue if used for a long period of time. Check out this blower deal along with the full .

Read more: How to get the most out of your leaf blower all year long