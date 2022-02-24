Last Chance Sale: Take an Extra 20% off Kohl's Today Only

Photos by Kohl's/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Any Kohl's fans out there? If so, today is the last day to get your hands on select products from Kohl's for an extra when you use the promo code EXTRA20. During this sale you can save on products from home essentials to travel gear. But if this deal doesn't speak to you, there are two more that might. One deal is exclusively for babies: Until Feb. 27, save up to Carter's clothing, up to 30% off for baby gear and more. The last deal is baked into individual categories, but when you shop you'll see a BOGO deal where you buy one and get one 50% off.

Before you shop and save an extra 20% off, there are some exclusions you should know about. Any exclusives, Sephora at Kohl's products, select electronics and home essentials are not available for this deal. If you want to see the rest of the exclusions, you can check out details here.

That said, of all the categories on sale, home decor is the most affordable, with storage second. But if you search intently, you'll also find gems in other home essential categories as well. The last thing you're probably wondering is whether you can use the extra 20% off on these other deals. And the answer is yes. All you need to do is enter the EXTRA20 code at checkout. So shop and get the savings you deserve while you still can.