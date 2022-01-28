Apple's record earnings Happy Data Privacy Day Neil Young pulls music from Spotify Our Wordle obsession Minnie Mouse pantsuit Free N95 masks
Here's your last chance to get a Sam's Club membership with free extras for just $20

Save $25 on the membership warehouse club that grants access to deals on groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics and furniture.

Finding great deals is easy when you're in an exclusive club. With deep discounts on groceries, kitchenware, electronics and more, a Sam's Club membership can benefit the whole family. Saving on membership fees makes taking the plunge even sweeter. Normally $45 annually, the price for a yearly membership has been slashed to just $20 right now. And if you sign up today, you'll get eight gourmet cupcakes and a seasoned rotisserie chicken for free. This offer is set to end on Jan. 31, so you have a limited amount of time left to get in on it before the price goes back up!

Note that this deal is only for new memberships and not renewals. Once the new membership purchase is activated, you'll be able to redeem the free food selections in-store. Along with access to exclusive savings on items in-store and online, a membership to Sam's Club also comes with additional perks from various businesses, including discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events and attractions, helping you save all year.