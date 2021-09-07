KitchenAid's top-rated kitchen shears are just $7 right now

KitchenAid

A few months ago, David Chang threw up an Instagram about kitchen shears being the most underrated kitchen tool and I felt very seen. I use mine more than just about any knife or spatula I own, and a good, sharp pair does important tasks that other tools simply can't. Trimming the fat on small pieces of meat, cutting up food that's already inside a pan or pot and about 99 other little odd jobs you don't anticipate as you move through a recipe.

You can spend as much as but you definitely shouldn't. You should, however, get a solid set and stop using flimsy scissors to do jobs kitchen shears were made for. Right now, a pair of black KitchenAid all-purpose shears can be had for -- down from $10 but for today only.

Besides a comfy soft-grip handle and sturdy build, these shears have a micro-serrated blade to anchor food while the sharp side cuts right through even the toughest materials. It's difficult to sharpen shears so if your's have seen better days, replace the dull ones with this top-rated pair for a measly $7. You'll be glad you did.