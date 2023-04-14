You're Cleaning Your Toaster Wrong (and It's a Fire Risk)

My go-to breakfast each morning is some variation of avocado toast with egg. That means every day, without fail, I'm toasting a piece of bread or two. While cleaning my toaster out isn't usually high on my to-do list, it's important I clean out my trusty appliance at least once a week to remove any food residue that could cause that less-than-ideal burnt taste, or even fires.

The bottom of toasters can quickly accumulate a surprising (and icky) amount of dust, crumbs, lint and even bugs if left dirty. So, it needs to be cleaned on a regular basis. Luckily, there's an easy method, and you won't get electrocuted. I promise. For more spring cleaning tips, learn how to wash your bedding the right way and how to clean your kitchen in under 15 minutes.

How to clean your toaster out

If you use your toaster as often as I do (daily), you'll need to clean it at least once a week. If you use it sporadically, you can get away with cleaning it every few weeks or so, or when you notice food remnants building up. Here's the best way to clean your toaster:

1. Unplug your toaster and do the usual upside-down shake thing over the sink. And no, just shaking the appliance over the sink isn't thorough enough.

2. Pull out the crumb tray, if it has one, and then wash it with warm water and dish soap.

3. While you let the crumb tray dry, dampen a cotton cloth with a little white vinegar and wipe out the slots where the bread, pop tarts or other treats sit.

4. If there's stuck-on food residue left over from breakfast pastries on the heating elements, gently brush them with an old toothbrush dampened with white vinegar.

5. Wipe the insides down with a water-dampened cloth to remove any vinegar residue.

6. Give the toaster one last good upside-down shake.

7. Let the toaster dry completely before plugging your toaster back in. It should only take a couple of hours to dry.

