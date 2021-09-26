Chris Monroe/CNET

The truth is, washing machines can get dirty pretty easily. But how can you tell? If you smell a rotten egg, sulfur smell in your clothes or laundry room, it's a sign that mold and mildew are growing. And washing your clothes over and over again isn't the solution to that problem.

Keeping the lid closed traps moisture, which can lead to built-up bacteria and a rotten smell. And even more mildew may be hiding if you use the cold-water setting a lot. If you haven't cleaned it lately, it may have mold, mildew and more.

There are a few ways to get your clothes and washing machine smelling fresh and clean again. And there's even a way to keep it from coming back. I'll show you how to spot the gross gunk, clean it out and keep bacteria out for good. And here's how to give your washing machine a deep clean and how to clean your mattress, too.

Leave the lid open if you're not washing clothes



Mold grows in dark, moist areas, which is what your washer becomes after you've unloaded the clothes. Leaving the door open helps to ventilate the washer and prevent mold from growing in the first place.

Remove your wet clothes right away

When you're planning to throw a load of laundry in, make sure you'll be home to remove the clothes when the timer goes off. That means don't start the washer before going to work or to bed. Not only does this prevent mold from growing in your washer but it keeps your clean clothes from mildewing.

Dry damp seals and parts after each use

After you're finished using your washing machine for the day, make sure to wipe down any part of the washer that's damp. This includes the lid, drum, door, rubber gaskets and detergent dispenser (if your machine has that feature). Keep an old towel on hand for this purpose.

Make sure to dry the seals along with the rest of your washer to prevent moisture from sticking around. And while mold contamination can happen in any washer, it's especially common in high-efficiency (aka HE) front-loading washers. That's why you should regularly wash the gaskets and seals around the door and keep them dry. The gaskets make sure water doesn't leak out around the door and also do a good job of sealing in the moisture that can help mold grow. You should also remove pet hair, crumpled paper or any other dirt in your washing machine right away.

Only use HE detergent powder in an HE machine

Liquid detergents can leave a residue in your washing machine, giving mold a food source. So the first thing to do to keep mold in check is to make sure you're using a laundry detergent made specifically for your HE washer, which will produce fewer suds. (Look for the letters HE on the soap container.) Better yet, steer clear of liquid detergent and switch to powder detergent or pods. And whichever you choose, make sure you're using only as much as you need to wash your clothes. If you use too much, your clothes may have a smell and residue.

The best way to kill mold and bacteria

If you've got mold, here's how to get rid of it:

1. Start by putting on gloves and grabbing an old towel that you don't care about.

2. Mix a solution of either bleach and hot water OR vinegar and hot water. Never mix bleach and vinegar together, as it creates a chlorine gas that can be harmful to you.

3. Dip the towel in the mixture and start scrubbing away at any visible mold. Make sure to hit the detergent dispenser and around the gaskets.

4. If there's a gasket around the door (front-load washers have them), carefully and thoroughly clean and dry it, including all the folds.

5. Run a wash cycle on the hottest setting your machine offers with a cup of bleach or vinegar. (Not both!) If using bleach, pour it in the compartment designated for bleach. If using vinegar, pour it in the detergent slot. If your machine has a self-clean cycle, you can use that setting. This should kill any hidden mold that you may have missed.

6. Next, use another old towel and wipe away all the moisture in your washing machine. This includes the drum, dispensers, seals and any other areas you can reach.

7. Lastly, leave the door to your washer open to allow air circulation to dry out any parts you missed. Doing this monthly will help prevent mold growth.

