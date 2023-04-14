Your Air Purifier Is in the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It to Help Your Allergy Symptoms

Air purifiers can do a lot to rid your home of potentially harmful allergens -- which is particularly appealing during this awful allergy season. But before you start using one, you'll want to make sure it's set up correctly to maximize its benefits. Otherwise, you might end up spending hundreds on a product that isn't doing as much as it could to clear out dust, pollen and other indoor particles.

Here's where to put your air purifier to ensure optimal performance. (You can also find out if you're putting your Wi-Fi router in the wrong spot and getting a spotty internet connection, and if you're putting your houseplants in the wrong place and accidentally killing them.)

The best place to install your air purifier

Using an air purifier isn't quite as simple as plugging it in and turning it on. Fortunately, it isn't that complicated either. There are just a few things you want to do when you first set yours up to give it the best possible chance of cleaning your air.

To begin, you want to make sure you have between 18 and 24 inches of room around the unit for it to operate correctly, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (PDF).

You should also keep the doors and windows closed in the room where the air purifier is working so more allergens aren't coming in from other rooms -- or from the outdoors.

Whirlpool, a manufacturer of air purifiers, suggests picking a "firm, level and flat" spot to install its units, as well as facing the front of the air purifier toward the center (or most open section) of the room. Lastly, the company recommends putting a mat underneath an air purifier if it's in a room with light carpet to avoid stains.

Another thing to keep in mind when it comes to air purifiers

It's important to note that other factors can determine how your air purifier operates, such as regular maintenance and cleaning. An air purifier might be set up correctly in a room, but if you aren't cleaning it regularly (once every few months or so), its performance could suffer. You also want to make sure you have the correct size air purifier to tackle the room (or rooms) where you plan to use it the most. If it doesn't have the right capacity for the space -- either if it's too big or too small -- you might also run into issues.

