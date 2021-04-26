You won't find a cheaper robot vacuum than this one for under $100

yeedi

Robot vacuums can help you reclaim hours from your daily chores each week by cleaning your home automatically. But they also generally entail a substantial investment -- it's hard to get into the robot vacuum business for under about $250. But here's one of the best deals I've ever seen on a robovac: Now through April 26 (or while supplies last) Amazon seller Yeedi is offering the . It's usually priced $180; to get this deal you need to clip the coupon on the product page and apply promo code CNETK650 at checkout.

Here at CNET we haven't tried this particular vacuum, but this is one of those situations in which I'd say it's worth a shot for just $100. It earned a respectable 4.2 stars out of about 2,000 ratings on Amazon, and Fakespot gives the reviews a solid "B."

The vacuum offers 2,000Pa of suction power and is designed for both carpet and hard floor. It's also pet-friendly with a tangle-free roller brush. What's kind of remarkable, though, is that even at this price, it comes with its own app so you can control it via Wi-Fi from your phone, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa as well.

Need to keep it out of certain rooms? It doesn't support virtual boundaries in the app, but you can add optional boundary strips, available from the Yeedi store.

