Spider-Man: No Way Home poster Elon Musk Tesla stock poll EV tax credits Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Amazon has 12-pound turkeys for $12 right now (not a typo)

These budget birds are welfare-certified, hormone-free and about as cheap as you're ever going to find the Thanksgiving main.

how-to-cook-thanksgiving-turkey-best-way
mphillips007 / E+ / Getty Images

If you're looking for a Thanksgiving turkey to arrive by the big day and keep your budget in tact, we found an turkey deal that almost seems like a mistake it's so good. Amazon (via Whole Foods) is selling 12- and 24-pound young turkeys for $1 a pound. And they'll arrive well before Thanksgiving. The catch, if you want to call it that, is there's a $10 delivery fee but $22 for a 12-pound bird is still an excellent deal and $34 for a massive 24-pounder is even better.

See at Amazon

A couple of things to note: We haven't tried these birds but can confirm they are raised antibiotic-free and fed a 100% vegetarian diet (usually means lots of corn and soy). Surprisingly (at least to me) they are also animal welfare-certified which is one of the most rigorous standards for raising meat and usually carries a higher price tag. (You can read more about that here).

We dug through the reviews and while the birds have a good score overall, not everyone who bought one loved the taste or texture. So buyer beware. If you want to peruse more options for buying turkey online, see our list of the best places to buy a mail order turkey in 2021. And if you're getting your bird early and freezing it, we outline the best way to safely defrost your turkey in time for the big day.