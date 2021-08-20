Whipped lemonade: Summer's No. 1 drink is a creamy, tangy TikTok trend

David Watsky/CNET

If you still haven't tried whipped lemonade you should totally try whipped lemonade. It's been dubbed the sip of the summer but summer is slowly slipping away, people. The frothy, sweet and sour frozen beverage has been wilding out all over the internet, not unlike its more caffeinated predecessor, Dalgona Coffee. But I'd argue that whipped lemonade is even more refreshing and summer-centric, even if it doesn't have the caffeine.

Plus, whipped lemonade recipes abound and the basic recipe lends itself to all sorts of creative interpretation. You can make your whipped lemonade with booze -- vodka and whiskey are my personal picks -- or serve it up kid-friendly with berries, mango or other fun flavors.

My 12-year-old niece is a regular on TikTok and she clued me in on this fun frozen drink trend -- as she so often does -- and much to my pleasant surprise, it's super easy to make. So let's get into it. I'll walk you through how to make whipped lemonade before summer melts away.

What's the deal with whipped lemonade?

Whipped lemonade is a creamy, frothy, blended mixture of fresh lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and ice. I'm a blender-holic and this pucker-inducing beverage seemed like a perfect foil for any sticky summer day, of which we are in no short supply.

When I heard about this viral drink, I scurried over to the bodega to pick up the necessary ingredients, all of which are easily obtained. I'd seen some dumbed-down versions that use powdered lemonade in place of the fresh lemon and condensed milk, but those didn't sound nearly as appealing. I also made my whipped cream from scratch because it's fairly simple and, honestly, there's just no comparin'.

What's the recipe?

For the basic whipped lemonade recipe, all you'll need is:

3 cups of ice

2 cups of whipped cream (store-bought or homemade)

1/4 cup of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Vanilla extract (if making whipped cream)

Granulated sugar or sugar substitute (if making whipped cream)

1. If you're making your own whipped cream, beat 1 cup of whipping cream (or heavy cream) with a tablespoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a cold bowl or cocktail shaker until peaks appear. I used a handheld for this, but a manual whisk or works too. Set aside in the fridge.

2. Combine ice, condensed milk, fresh lemon juice and 1 cup of the whipped cream in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy with no ice chunks left.

3. Pour into a glass and top with the remaining whipped cream. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

4. Lower sunglasses and enjoy.

Is whipped lemonade as good as it sounds?

Honestly, it was fantastic, akin to a lemony creamsicle, and it took just 15 minutes from start to finish (mostly whipping the cream and juicing lemons). I don't love super sweet things but I do love me some sour, so I cut down on the sugar in my whipped cream and used about 25% less sweetened condensed milk than the recipe I found called for. It was still plenty sweet but not overbearing. I could -- and did -- finish the entire thing.

I also didn't splash any vodka, Bourbon or tequila into this batch of whipped lemonade, but there's no telling what'll happen the next time my blender comes out. Fresh or frozen berries would also make a nice addition to this summer-friendly drink.

Thanks, TikTok. Don't ever change.

