Whipped lemonade is the summer drink everyone's talking about. Here's the recipe

Looking for a kid-friendly recipe that won't leave your kitchen a mess? We've got one that your kids probably heard of thanks to TikTok. Every day, there's a new TikTok recipe to try -- some more complicated than others. But one recently caught our eye. Whipped lemonade is a summer drink that we can't get enough of. It's the perfect afternoon pick-me-up you didn't know you needed -- until now. The quick and easy whipped lemonade recipe makes a creamy, tangy, refreshing treat with some ingredients you probably already have in your fridge and pantry.

If you've heard of the Dalgona coffee recipe or the feta pasta fix, you know that this is another recipe worth giving a shot. My TikTok-loving 12-year-old niece knew all about it, so she gave me the 411 and even gave me some pointers. Think of a lemonade milkshake blended to perfection -- like Chick-Fil-A's frosted lemonade, but so much better.

So let's get into it. I'll walk you through how to make this treat with your kids while summer's still here and share my take on the viral beverage that took TikTok by storm from all corners of the social mediaverse.

The backstory behind whipped lemonade

Whipped lemonade is a frothy, creamy, blended mix of fresh lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and ice. I'm a blend-a-holic and this pucker-inducing beverage seemed like a perfect foil for the sticky summer days we find ourselves in.

After huddling with my niece on a game plan, I scurried over to the bodega to pick up the necessary ingredients, all of which are easily obtained. I'd seen some dumbed-down versions that use powdered lemonade in place of the fresh lemon and condensed milk, but those didn't sound nearly as appealing. I also made my whipped cream from scratch because it's fairly simple and, honestly, there's just no comparin'.

The easy, peasy whipped lemonade recipe



For the basic whipped lemonade recipe, all you'll need is:

3 cups of ice

2 cups of whipped cream (store-bought or homemade)

1/4 cup of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Vanilla extract (if making whipped cream)

Granulated sugar or sugar substitute (if making whipped cream)

1. If you're making your own whipped cream, beat 1 cup of whipping cream (or heavy cream) with a tablespoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a cold bowl or cocktail shaker until peaks appear. I used a handheld for this, but a manual whisk or works too. Set aside in the fridge.

2. Combine ice, condensed milk, fresh lemon juice and 1 cup of the whipped cream in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy with no ice chunks left.

3. Pour into a glass and top with the remaining whipped cream. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

4. Lower sunglasses and enjoy.

Thanks, TikTok. Don't ever change.

Would I make whipped lemonade again?

Honestly, it was fantastic, akin to a lemony creamsicle, and it took just 15 minutes from start to finish (mostly whipping the cream and juicing lemons). I don't love supersweet things but I do love me some sour, so I cut down on the sugar in my whipped cream and used about 25% less sweetened condensed milk than the recipe I found called for. It was still plenty sweet but not overbearing. I could -- and did -- finish the entire thing.

I also didn't splash any vodka, Bourbon or tequila into this batch of whipped lemonade, but there's no telling what'll happen the next time my blender comes out. Fresh or frozen berries would also make a nice addition to this summer-friendly drink.

