Wayfair's Way Day starts tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know

You know all about Amazon Prime Day. While the official 2021 Prime Day dates haven't yet been announced, rumors of a return to July are in full effect after the mega-sale was pushed to October last year. Before any of that, is hitting and bringing with it some major deals on high-end cookware, kitchen gadgets, home decor, tabletop trappings and more.

Way Day officially begins tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28, and runs through the end of Thursday, April 29 and that usually means major price drops in all categories -- sometimes as much as 80%. But I won't mince words, these sales can be a bit of a mess trying to suss out the good stuff that's actually on sale versus stuff that's just pretending to be. So we're doing some of the heavy lifting for you.

Starting tomorrow, we'll be zeroing in on the best Way Day deals in 2021 for home goods and kitchen gadgetry along with cookware bargains from brands you know and trust, and collecting it all in one place for you to peruse. Those deals may include favorites like cast-iron cookware, Dutch ovens, small kitchen appliances, kitchen knives, coffee makers, blenders, robot vacuums, pizza ovens, dinnerware, storage containers and more.

Best of all, shipping is free on Way Day, so be sure to check back on the best deals from Wayfair's Way Day sale starting at midnight tonight. In the meantime, you can find a few .

When is Way Day and how long does it last?

This massive Wayfair sales event kicks off at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28 and runs through the end of Thursday, April 29. That's two full days of home, kitchen and cookware deals, so check back on this post tomorrow when we'll slot in the very best deals.

What were the best Way Day deals last year?

Last year's Way Day was pushed to September due to the pandemic. When it finally hit, we saw major discounts on Staub Dutch ovens, Lodge cast-iron cookware, KitchenAid stand mixers, a Samsung bagless stick vacuum, De'Longhi espresso machines and more.

What about shipping on Way Day?

The news only gets better: Way Day deals include free shipping. That means everything, even lower-priced items that don't usually qualify on their own. Bargain hunters rejoice!

Will certain items sell out on Way Day?

As with Prime Day, some of the best Way Day kitchen deals will have limited inventory, so don't assume something that is on sale Wednesday will still be in stock and available on Thursday.