Vitamix sale: Power blenders down as much as 40% right now

There's a major Vitamix sale happening now and that's one blender brand we love to see go on discount. With the ability to do so much -- and do it so well -- a Vitamix machine remains one of the best investments you can make to build up your kitchen arsenal, but it is an investment since the popular models start at $350 and go way up from there. That's why we were awfully excited to see a few premium Vitamix models marked down as low as $300. The catch? Most of them are renewed, aka refurbished.

Should you buy a refurbished Vitamix? If you want a true power blender but don't want to shell out $500, then it's worth considering. For peace of mind, Vitamix includes a free five-year warranty with these refurbs, which is more than most brands offer on a new model.

Vitamix This is one of the most serious blenders Vitamix makes. Want to know what 2.2 peak horsepower can do? Sure you do, and the answer is pretty much anything. This power blender will make nut butter or flour, puree and heat soup with sheer force alone and all the more typical blender duties. The refurb is down to $300, which is a cool $200 off the sticker price.

Amazon One of our favorite models for everyday use, the Vitamix Venturist gives you complete control over whatever is inside so you can fine-tune everything from smooth purees and sauces to chunky salsas and smoothies just as you like them. The 64-ounce container is plenty of room for most big jobs and recipes, but the machine also comes with a 20-ounce container for smaller tasks and single servings. A digital timer helps you not overblend.

Vitamix If you have a Vitamix, don't go buying an expensive food processor. You can transform the Vitamix into exactly that and it'll have all the oomph of your mighty blender. Right now the attachment is down $40 to $160. It's only compatible with the Ascent and Venturist series.