Vitamix alternative: This powerful Homgeek blender is on sale for an all-time-low $60

My blender is getting a lot more use these days -- probably because of all the time I'm spending on TikTok, where I'm seeing more and more interesting blender-based recipes. (Cauliflower-spinach pancakes are a thing, people, and I'm here to tell you they're surprisingly good.)

Vitamix is the gold standard, but, yikes, the price. If you want something similar, at least in terms of design, take a look at this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Regisbelle has the with promo code QQAVO929. That's the lowest price I've seen, and not by a little: Last time out it was $85.

I wish I could tell you, "I own a Vitamix, and this model is just as good," but I can't. I don't own a Vitamix, and I haven't tested Homgeek's doppelganger. I can tell you that the latter has over 900 customer ratings that average out to 4.5 stars.

The blender offers eight speeds and four preprogrammed modes: ice crush, frozen dessert, soup and smoothie. Take note regarding the soup option, though: There's no promise here of actually heating your soup ingredients, which is something a Vitamix can do if you leave it blending long enough.

However, I do like that there's a tamper included, which helps to dislodge any large chunks of fruit, ice or the like while blending.

Will a $60 blender perform as well and last as long as a $400 one? My inner pessimist says, "No way." But my inner cheapskate says it's worth finding out. If you already own one of these, please hit the comments and share your opinion!

