CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Vacuum Anywhere With This $40 Cordless Handheld Cleaner (Save 33%)

Don't let the size fool you -- this lightweight and compact vacuum has powerful suction to get dust and debris out of every nook and cranny.

Eufy

Clean corners, cars and more with the lightweight and compact HomeVac H11. It's completely cordless and weighs only 1.2 pounds, making it a great choice for cleaning hard-to-reach areas in your home or vehicle. Right now you can grab the Eufy HomeVac H11 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner from Amazon for just $40, a 33% savings.

Even at its small size, the H11 has 5,500 pascal of suction power to get dust and debris picked up in no time. Plus, it comes with a crevice tool to help with edges and other nooks and crannies, taking a lot of the hassle out of trying to clean smaller areas with larger vacuums. It's also convenient, charging through a micro USB, which means you can plug it in to any USB charger in your home. Take advantage of this deal while it lasts and tackle everyday mess for less.