Vacuum Anywhere With This $40 Cordless Handheld Cleaner (Save 33%)

Eufy

Clean corners, cars and more with the lightweight and compact HomeVac H11. It's completely cordless and weighs only 1.2 pounds, making it a great choice for cleaning hard-to-reach areas in your home or vehicle. Right now you can , a 33% savings.

Even at its small size, the H11 has 5,500 pascal of suction power to get dust and debris picked up in no time. Plus, it comes with a crevice tool to help with edges and other nooks and crannies, taking a lot of the hassle out of trying to clean smaller areas with larger vacuums. It's also convenient, charging through a micro USB, which means you can plug it in to any USB charger in your home. Take advantage of this deal while it lasts and tackle everyday mess for less.