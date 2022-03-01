Use This Discounted Precision Screwdriver Set to Repair Your Own Gadgets at Home

Oria

You need the right tool for the right job, and that means that the odd flathead or two you've got rolling around in a drawer somewhere aren't going to cut it when it comes to delicate work. If you've got a task that requires real precision like taking apart electronics or repairing your glasses, you'll need a precision screwdriver kit.

Right now at Amazon you can grab this 60-piece set on sale for just $12, down $11 from the original price. You just need to use the promo code TPPAP4QI at checkout to get the full discount.

This screwdriver kit includes all the basic pieces you need for small scale work. It comes with 56 different bits, including the standard phillips and flathead, as well as more specific options like torx or square head bits. There are multiple size options for each bit, and all of them are constructed of durable vanadium steel. The screwdriver itself features a telescoping extension bar, and is magnetized at the tip to help keep those tiny screws in place while you work. Plus, it comes with a flexible extension shaft that's perfect for accessing those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. There are a few different colors and kits available on the product page, but the discount is only available on the yellow 60-piece kit.