Upgrade your summer cooking with 56% off on this smoker today

Smoke Vault

You've almost certainly had something prepared in a smoker before. It's great stuff, but did you know you can do it at home with relative ease? You'd be surprised by how many things you can improve by preparing them in a smoker, from breakfast sausage to Thanksgiving Dinner. The only thing really stopping you is the cost of a good smoker, and fortunately for you there's a fantastic deal on one today.

The Camp Chef Smoke Vault is a fantastic starter smoker. The two standard racks included can be adjusted to whatever height you need, and there's an included jerky rack if you're ready to try something a little more challenging. This gas-powered smoker just need to be hooked up to a fuel source with your preferred smoking chips added and you're good to go. The 24-inch inside means you can make something big if you need to as well, making it super useful for just about any time of year.