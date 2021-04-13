Tuesday's top deals: $10 toaster, $15 Switch controller, $30 weighted blanket and more

Regular Cheapskate readers know I love me some true wireless earbuds, especially when they show up with insane sale prices like $20, $15, even $10.

How insane is this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller SoundPARA Audio has the with promo code 70NGT4HD. Regular price: $28.

So why didn't I shout this deal out in the headline today? A couple reasons. First, although you're sure to notice the 4.3-star average rating from nearly 1,900 buyers, not all of those ratings apply to this product. Some apply to completely different Dudios earbuds.

Second, although the Freedots boast Bluetooth 5.0, an IPX7 waterproof rating, touch controls and support for single-earbud operation, they don't offer wireless or even USB-C charging. Instead: old-fangled Micro-USB. Not the end of the world, but I'd rather pay a few extra bucks for that convenience.

Dudios

I haven't tried these, but I will say that other Dudios earbuds I've tested were pretty good. Long-term reliability is probably the major caveat here. For under $9, though, I'm sure they're worth "the risk" for some. Let me know what you think.

On to today's other finds!

Bella Can we pause for a moment to appreciate the alchemy that is toasted bread? I mean, bread is already awesome, but then you make it warm and crunchy and it's a whole different awesome thing. Meanwhile, the best part of my 2021 so far (other than getting vaccinated) is discovering spicy chili crisp, for which I'll be forever grateful to Scott Stein. Why do I mention that? Because a toasted everything bagel with cream cheese and a few dollops of Lao Gan Ma is the greatest thing maybe ever. Bella's toaster has slots wide enough to accommodate bagels, and also a bagel button so it toasts just the sliced sides. It also has a 4.5-star rating from over 1,000 buyers. Ten bucks!

ZoeeTree Amazon seller: Zoeetree US Price: $15.94 with promo code PEMY7UCR Most Nintendo Switch owners are happier with a wireless controller. Many such controllers are available on Amazon for $25-$40. This one: $16, plus very favorable ratings from buyers. What more can I say?

Winthome Amazon seller: loveathome Price: $30-$34 with promo code YLHZLT60OFF Want to see what all the weighted-blanket fuss is about without spending hundreds of dollars? Or even $50? Try one of these 16- or 19-pound blankets, in your choice of color, for as little as $30 with the aforementioned code. (That code won't work with the 13- or 23-pound variants.) What's nice is that these come with covers, something you can pull off and wash as needed. (The blanket itself can be washed as well, but it's recommended you do that only once or twice a year.) I sleep hot, so these aren't great for me -- but I totally get the appeal. I also think a lighter blanket is a good place to start, so I'd go with the 16-pound. Just my $.02.

