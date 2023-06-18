Try This Nifty Hack the Next Time You're Out of Dishwasher Detergent

Dishwashers make cleaning grimy, food-covered dishes easier, but what if you're out of detergent? Instead of opting to hand wash your dirty dishes or rushing to the closest store to buy more dishwasher pods, you can make a simple, two-ingredient detergent alternative.

Chances are you already have all the items needed to make the replacement. All it takes is liquid dish soap and baking soda. Below, we'll explain the two-step process for making your own detergent. For more dishwasher tips, learn how to install a dishwasher and how to clean your dishwasher.

Start by putting a few drops of liquid dishwashing soap into the detergent slot. Then, fill the slot the rest of the way with scoops of baking soda. Shut the slot and run your dishwasher like normal. And that's really it. It's that simple.

It may sound too good to be true, but the baking soda/liquid dish soap combo will really work. A dishwasher cycle is already simple on its own: it cleans via hot water, spray and a cleaning agent, so even a substitute detergent will work fine, since the the rest of the cycle is operating as per usual. Baking soda especially does an effective job removing food residue and sanitizing, since it's a natural, gentle cleaning agent, yet abrasive enough to remove stuck-on food.

This quick and easy detergent alternative will have your dishes sparkling. Alina Bradford/CNET

While this method is pretty tried and true, there are a few caveats to remember.

It's really important to stick to the few -- like three or four -- small drops of dish soap to baking soda ratio. Too much dish soap can produce an overwhelming amount of suds that could flood out of the dishwasher onto your kitchen floor. Prevent the mess by going light-handed on the soap.

To get the best clean with the alternative dish detergent, try not to overfill the dishwasher. If you have a full load, look to see if there are a few things you could hand wash instead just to make sure the other items are getting the best clean possible.

Also, you won't want to use baking soda for every cycle. Even though baking soda is mildly abrasive, after several washes you may start to notice scratches on your dishware and glasses.

While this can't be your permanent replacement to regular dishwasher detergent pods, it's a handy trick to pull out when you're in a bind and just simply can't run to the store.

