Apple Event Today: How to Watch iOS 15.4 Coming Russian Internet Takes a Hit Gas Prices Student Loan Payments Google Doodle Marks International Women's Day
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Transform Your Housework With $100 Off This S11 Infinity Cordless Vacuum

This lightweight Eufy stick vacuum even makes cleaning out those tough-to-reach corners a breeze.

homevac-s11-infinity
Eufy

Vacuuming is already a hassle -- and a bulky, outdated vacuum cleaner just makes it that much harder. If you're tired of your vacuum working against you, we have a deal you won't want to miss. 

As of this morning, Amazon has dropped the price on the powerful and lightweight cordless Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity stick vacuum down to $200, $100 off from the usual price. There's no expiration listed on this offer, so it could switch off at any time. If you're committed to grabbing it at this price, we'd recommend acting soon.

See at Amazon

The S11 Infinity can help transform your housekeeping routine. Weighing just 10 pounds, it's ultra compact but still manages to pack in an impressive 120AW of suction power. It comes with two battery packs that can easily be swapped out in seconds for cleaning without interruption. A single battery pack can power the vacuum in low-mode for roughly 40 minutes, or you can kick it into high gear for 8 minutes of max-mode deep cleaning. The collapsible design makes it highly versatile, with a telescoping stem that allows you to convert it to a handheld vacuum for extra maneuverability. It comes with some attachments to help you clear out those hard to reach nooks and crannies as well, including a two-in-one crevice tool, extension hose, mini motorized brush and a wall mount for easy, out-of-the-way storage.