Transform Your Housework With $100 Off This S11 Infinity Cordless Vacuum

Eufy

Vacuuming is already a hassle -- and a bulky, outdated vacuum cleaner just makes it that much harder. If you're tired of your vacuum working against you, we have a deal you won't want to miss.

As of this morning, Amazon has dropped the price on the powerful and lightweight cordless Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity stick vacuum down to $200, $100 off from the usual price. There's no expiration listed on this offer, so it could switch off at any time. If you're committed to grabbing it at this price, we'd recommend acting soon.

The S11 Infinity can help transform your housekeeping routine. Weighing just 10 pounds, it's ultra compact but still manages to pack in an impressive 120AW of suction power. It comes with two battery packs that can easily be swapped out in seconds for cleaning without interruption. A single battery pack can power the vacuum in low-mode for roughly 40 minutes, or you can kick it into high gear for 8 minutes of max-mode deep cleaning. The collapsible design makes it highly versatile, with a telescoping stem that allows you to convert it to a handheld vacuum for extra maneuverability. It comes with some attachments to help you clear out those hard to reach nooks and crannies as well, including a two-in-one crevice tool, extension hose, mini motorized brush and a wall mount for easy, out-of-the-way storage.