Today only: Grab Insignia's 6-quart pressure cooker for $25, the lowest price ever

Best Buy

Still don't own a pressure cooker? As of this morning, price is no longer an obstacle: Today only, as part of a 24-hour sale, Best Buy has the . That's the lowest price I've ever seen for any cooker of this size. Shipping will run you $6 unless you opt for in-store pickup or bring your cart total to at least $35.

Insignia's cooker appears nearly identical to the equivalent Instant Pot (which you'd be lucky to find on sale for $50). It has 10 preset modes for things like rice, meat, soup and even cake and features a delayed-start option, an automatic keep-warm function and a dishwasher-safe nonstick pot.

Sounds good on paper, right? Here's the most telling detail: The Insignia cooker has a 4.7-star average rating from over 7,200 Best Buy customers -- and a whopping 97% of them would recommend this product to a friend. Granted, it's not nearly as cute as this , but it's got it where it counts.

If you're not convinced this is a must-have kitchen appliance (trust me, it is), here are five reasons you need a pressure cooker -- and some great recipes to get you started.

Twenty-five bucks, people!

First published last year. Updated to reflect new availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

