This Wusthof kitchen utility set for $24 is excellent value

Wusthof

Good kitchen shears are a vastly underrated tool for the home chef. I use mine for trimming meat, cutting up certain dense vegetables and downsizing foods that have already made it to the pan but missed my chef's knife on the cutting board. Utility knives are no slouch either, perfect for those small, tricky and tough cuts that require a bit more elbow grease.

Right now you can get a hardworking . That's 38% off the normal price and excellent value, especially when you price all three out separately (about $63 total).

For just $24, you'll get a 3-inch spear point paring knife for precision cuts, a 4.5-inch utility knife and kitchen shears with riveted blades for grip that also come apart for easy cleaning. All three pieces are made from high-carbon stainless steel by one of the premier German blade manufacturers.

If you're still saddling your flimsy household scissors with those tough kitchen cuts, now would be a good time to upgrade.

