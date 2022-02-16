Your Uber Rider Rating Child Tax Credit Inside Your Tax Refund 'The King's Man' Review 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Super Bowl commercials Wordle's Two Different Answers
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This $28 French Press Is Cool and Modern, Just Like You (Save 49%)

The stainless steel Gator is ideal for travel and comes with a matching canister to keep your beans fresh.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
french-press.png
Gator

Campers and hikers need coffee just like the rest of us -- maybe more. If you tend to wake up in places without electricity but don't want to sacrifice freshly brewed coffee, a French press is the best way to make it happen. Right now, this slick-looking insulated travel French press with a matching canister for beans is just $28 on Amazon. The Gator French press is currently about half its list price and ships for free in one day if you have Prime

See at Amazon

This stainless steel, glass-free French press is ideal for travel and the outdoors but it'd look pretty striking on your kitchen counter too. The Gator makes 34 ounces of coffee (about four cups) in a single brew. The handy matching tight-lid canister will keep your ground coffee secure and fresh no matter where your adventures take you. 

Want more French press suggestions? These are a few of our favorite portable coffee makers for 2022.