This Powerful Robot Vacuum Can Also Mop Your Floors for Just $585

The Roborock S7 robot vacuum is equipped with sonic vibration technology that scrubs your floors up to 3,000 times per minute. It has 2500Pa suction power.

The S7 features a multi-directional floating brush that stays close to uneven ground to clean more effectively. And with the multi-level mapping system, you can easily set no-go zones, invisible walls and no-mop zones for each floor of your home so your robot can automatically adjust the route map accordingly. The vacuum also features Ultrasonic Carpet Recognition technology, which will automatically turn up the cleaning power on carpeted surfaces. The S7 will run up to 180 minutes at a time before it needs to recharge. Plus, the dustbin holds up to 470 mL of dust, dirt and debris and the 300-mL water tank can deep clean up to 2,150 square feet per cleaning session, making this do-it-all cleaner a great option to help you cut down on everyday chores and keep your home squeaky clean.